Mary McCarthy



August 20, 1954 - Feb. 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Beth McCarthy, 64, of South Bend, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was born August 20, 1954 in South Bend to James L. & Mary A. (Kalmar) McCarthy.



Surviving are 5 nieces, Ann Marie (Walter VanMeter) McCarthy of Rochester, IN, Melissa S. (Christopher) Meersman of Walkerton, IN, Kimberly (Mike Blankenbaker) Beebe, Lynn (Robert Raker) McCarthy, and Monica McCarthy all of South Bend; 5 great-nieces, Jessica Keen of South Bend, Gretchen Keen of North Liberty, Megan McCarthy of South Bend, Emily Wargo of South Bend, and Alanna Meersman of Walkerton; and 2 great-nephews, Matthew Keen of North Liberty and Jacob Wargo of South Bend. Also surviving are 2 sisters-in-law, Marty McCarthy and Eddie McCarthy both of South Bend; her best friends, Vickie VanNevel and Patty Suddarth both of South Bend, and Brenda (Bill) Carbone of TN; and her furry son, “Irish II”. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Susan M. Beebe; 2 brothers, Thomas & James McCarthy; a brother-in-law, Jack Beebe; a nephew, Charlie J. McCarthy; and her 2 furry sons, “Duke” & “Irish I”.



Mary Beth graduated in 1972 from LaSalle High School in South Bend and received an associate degree in nursing from Ivy Tech in South Bend. She enjoyed reading, traveling, Notre Dame football, and spending time with her family and friends. Mary Beth worked as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital in South Bend from 1976-2016.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN. Father John Santone will preside. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her care.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Hospice Care or the Heartland Small Animal Rescue, www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary