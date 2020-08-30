Mary N. Ford
Aug. 9, 1959 - Aug. 22, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary N. Ford, 61, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2020 at Golden Living Center Fountain Place.
Mary was born on August 9, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa to Rev. Harold L. and Rev. Esther B. (Baughman) Ford.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Jessica Sedlar of South Bend, IN, two sons, Justin Marts of Boston, MA and Joshua Marts of Benton Harbor, MI; eight grandchildren, Hunter, Tanner, Adabelle, Charles, Jonathan, Thomas, Benjamin, and Danica, and her brother, David Ford of Davenport, Iowa. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Martha Ellen Davenport.
Mary worked as an administrative assistant to the assistant director for In-Source and she was a member of the Metropolitan Community Church, Quad Cities, Iowa.
Cremation will take place with a celebration of Mary's life at a later date.
Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka is assisting the family with the arrangements.
