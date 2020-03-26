|
|
Mary O. Young
Oct. 11, 1931 - March 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary O. Young of Mishawaka passed away at her daughter's home on March 23 with family at bedside. Mary was born in Waterloo, Alabama on October 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Ellie Threet.
Mary married her husband and high school sweetheart, John at the age of 16 on July 28, 1948. They were married for 67 years. He passed in 2017. They resided in Mishawaka, Indiana. Mary was the last survivor of her 7 siblings: Willard, James, Clyde, Robert, and Ronald Threet; and sisters, Juanita Potts ad Audry Hetzel. She will be reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 67 years and her dogs, Bruno and Sammy.
Surviving are daughters, Glenda Chastain of West Lafayette and Kathryn McGregor of Brownsburg. Also surviving are cherished grandchildren, Joe Chastain (Holly) of Columbus, Indiana, Dr. Benjamin Chastain (Autumn) of Columbus, Indiana, John Chastain (Kendra) of Whitestown, Matthew McGregor (Lauren) of Morgantown, Sarah McGregor of Brownsburg, Julie Marstal (Tim) of St. Louis, and Neil Chastain of Cleveland. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Ava, Hale, Finn, Carter, and Caroline Chastain, and Wyatt and Rhodes McGregor.
Mary was a homemaker while her children were young and then spent many years working as a supervisor for the Industrial Packaging Corporation. She loved her family, all dogs, and her flower gardens. She and John enjoyed walking their dogs several times a day in the neighborhood.
Mary was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in the spring of 2000. At that time, her prognosis was a 3-year survival rate. She lived for 20 years with her cancer and was always an inspiration to others with Myeloma. Her family is grateful to all her caregivers in South Bend, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, and West Lafayette. She lived with her daughters, Glenda and Kathryn after John's death and enjoyed her shared time with them in West Lafayette and Brownsburg.
Mary was a long-time member of the Currant Road Church of Christ in Mishawaka. She loved her church family and the support they provided even though she could no longer attend in person. A special thank-you to Jay Winter and Maureen Swope. Due to the viruses, her family had a private service on March 24. A Celebration of Life for Mary is being planned for a later date.
If you would like to send a donation in Mary's memory, the family suggests the Currant Road Church of Christ, 56465 Currant Road, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544 or any Humane Society.
Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020