Mary Patricia Gosc
May 3, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Mary Patricia Gosc, 75, passed away at her residence in South Bend on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after battling an extended illness. Mary was born on May 3, 1945 in Kansas City, MO to the late Lorenzo A. and Mary G. (Heptonstall) Pellett.
Mary spent most of her life as a resident of South Bend, graduating from Riley High School. On June 25, 1965, Mary was united in marriage to W. John Gosc, who preceded her in death on March 25, 1989. Mary was faithfully employed in the Central Intake Division at Memorial Hospital/Beacon Health for 27 years, retiring in 2015. She also worked part-time in homecare equipment and supply for LS Ayres for over 20 years. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and being a homemaker. Mary cherished the time she got to spend with her loved ones. She was a proud mother of three, grandmother of four, and a beloved daughter, wife, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memories are her children: Todd A. (Rachel) Gosc of South Bend, Tim S. Gosc of South Bend, and Tricia L. (Jim) Vogl of Fort Collins, CO; four grandchildren: Max Gosc, Megan Gosc, Cassie Vogl, and Dylan Vogl; brother-in-law, Paul (Debbie) Gosc of South Bend, as well as a host of extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, May was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Reaves.
Services for Mrs. Mary Gosc will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 PM prior to services at the funeral home. Private burial at Sumption Prairie Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online expressions of sympathy can be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.