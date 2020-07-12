Mary Robison
Dec. 17, 1922 - May 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary (Rohrer) Robison, 97, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Sprenger Health Care of Mishawaka.
Mary was born December 17, 1922 in Mishawaka and lived in the Michiana area her entire life.
Mary married Herbert Robison on October 12, 1944 and he passed away on September 18, 2013 after 68 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eldon Robison, on September 21, 2019. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Oriane A. Robison of Bloomington, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, July 18, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will take place in City Cemetery, Mishawaka. There is no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Center for Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
.