Mary Rose McGann
Sept. 25, 1957 - Jan. 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Rose McGann, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep and into the arms of Jesus to join her loving parents in heaven at 3:20am in Evergreen Crossing, Indianapolis on Wednesday, January 29.
She was born on September 25, 1957 in Mishawaka to Donald Arthur “Bud” and Irene Ruth (Boehnlein) McGann. Mary had developmental disabilities and participated in the Special Ed Program taught by Sr. Anne Fox at St. Bavo's and worked at LOGAN Industries. She was a lifetime resident of Mishawaka.
There were seven children in her family, and Mary was their greatest teacher of perfect, unconditional love. All her siblings are left to cherish her memory. They are: Kathleen (Bill) Reitz of Downingtown, PA, Donna (Ken) Kohart of Tallmadge, OH, Patricia (Craig) Power of Porter, TX, Virginia “Ginny” McGann of Mishawaka, Beth Ann (Robert) Beyke of Indianapolis, and Michael W. (Betty) McGann of Mishawaka. She was also adored by all her surviving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary at St. Bavo's Catholic Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation is private. Rev. Peter Pacini, CSC, is officiating and Mary's brother-in-law, Deacon Robert Beyke is delivering the Homily. Burial of her ashes will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park with her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to honor Mary's memory at: https://www.poorhandmaids.org/index.php/donate-new or mail to: Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 1, 9601 Union Rd., Donaldson, IN 46513. To send your condolences to the family log on to: www.mcgannhay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020