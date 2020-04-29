|
|
Mary Ruth Wileman
Oct. 4, 1935 - April 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary Ruth Hazelip Wileman, 84, faithful follower of Christ, loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and loving friend entered into eternal life on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, only seventeen days after the loss of her beloved husband, Walter “Walt” Wileman.
A private family service will occur on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at The Heartland Church in Carrollton, Texas where she was a thirty-five year member. The service will be live-streamed for friends at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary Ruth's name to The at https://www.alz.org.
Mary Ruth Hazelip Wileman was born on October 4, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana, the 5th of 7 children born to the late Homer S, Hazelip and the late Reathy Frazier Hazelip. She would attend school in Mishawaka, Indiana, graduating from Mishawaka High School.
Shortly after high school, on June 27, 1953, she would marry Walter Wileman. For the next sixty-six years, she would be his constant companion, help-mate and supporter. His work with The Associate Corporation of North America would require their constant transfer and moving. The experience allowed them to live in various cities, most recently Chicago, before settling in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
During her entire time in the Dallas area, she was a pillar for her church, The Heartland Church in Carrollton (previously Christ Temple in Irving). The church would benefit from her loyalty, support and leadership.
She and Walt enjoyed many trips and vacations. She was an avid sports fan and was herself very athletic. She was a golfer, bowler, tennis player, and enjoyed snow skiing. She and Walt were residents of Watermere in Southlake for the previous twelve years.
She is survived by children, Steve Wileman, Terri Wileman Katz, Doug Wileman and his spouse Jill, and Mike Wileman and his spouse Deanne; grandchildren, Joshua Katz and his spouse Kandace, Ashli Katz and her fiance' Byron Blackwood, Whitney Wileman, Wes Wileman, Justin Wileman and his spouse Melinda, and Kayla Wileman Sadler; two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Bobby; and her brother, Homer Hazelip Jr.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Reatha Kaser, June Buss, Alma Murley, Naomi Young, and Brenda Dancy.
Ways to watch: 1. Online at https://live.theheartlandchurch.com/ 2. Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hcfamily/ 3. Livestream at https://livestream.com/heartlandchurch. Arrangements: Guerrero-Dean Funeral Home, www.guerrerodean.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020