Mary Schimizzi



June 2, 1922 - March 2, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mary Schimizzi, 96, of Mishawaka, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 2, 2019.



Mary was born in Plati, Italy on June 2, 1922 to Frank and Domenica (Trimboli) Portolese. When she was three months old, Mary immigrated to America and settled in Mishawaka with her family. In 1941, Mary graduate from Mishawaka High School, and was employed by Ball Band/Uniroyal Corporation where she proudly worked for decades as a senior distribution and scheduling planner. On June 30, 1945, at St. Monica's Church in Mishawaka, Mary married Dominic Schimizzi, her husband of 67 years. Until her final months, Mary enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. Mary is survived by her daughters, Maureen Schimizzi and Jacqueline (Rick Ehlert) Schimizzi-Ehlert, both of Chicago; and her grandsons, Michael Ehlert of Osceola and Richard D. Ehlert of Chicago. Also surviving are her brothers, Ross Portolese, Antonio Portolese, and Joseph (Beth) Portolese; and sisters-in-law, Rosalie Portolese and Mary Portolese, all of Mishawaka.



Mary has many beloved nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brothers, Pasquale “Pat” Portolese, Michael Portolese, and Umberto “Bert” Portolese; and sisters-in-law, Mary Portolese and Dorothy Portolese. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Waterford at Edison Lakes for all of their love and care. Friends and family are invited to call from 5:00-8:00pm on Monday, March 3 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. John Eze at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 4 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, with visitation at 9:30am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Center for Hospice Care. Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary