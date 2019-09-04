|
|
Mary Stevens
Nov. 8, 1925 - Sept. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mary E. Schoby Stevens was born in Mangham, LA and was married to the late Henry T. Stevens. She is preceded in death by daughter, Betty J. Green, one granddaughter, six sisters, and five brothers. She was called home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019 and will be sadly missed by her loved ones. Mary E. Schoby Stevens is survived by her children, daughter Connie Sulker-Hall (Brian) from Pasadena, CA and son Michael T. Stevens (Tammy) from South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Charles Green III (Sharina), LaToya Bridges (Melvin), Rodney Green, Reggie Green, Michael A. Stevens, Chelsea Sulker-Hall, and Amanda Sulker-Hall; son-in-law, Charles L. Green, ll; sibling, Huey P. Schoby, and a host of other family and loved ones.
Services for Mary Ella Schoby Stevens will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 116 N. Birdsell St., South Bend, IN. Viewing will be from 11:00 - Noon. Services will be at 12 o'clock. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.cobbfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019