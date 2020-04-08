|
Mary Tashijan
Nov. 18, 1938 - April 4, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mary Tashijan, 81, passed away at 8:20pm Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Elkhart Hospice.
Mary was born on November 18, 1938 in Bres, Poland to Michael and Marianna (Korneluk) Wawruszewski. She immigrated with her family in 1949 and loved being an American. She was the owner of MT Tax and Bookkeeping, a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Serbian Orthodox Church, its Kolo, and was also a former board member at the church. On November 30, 1957 in South Bend she married Victor J. Tashijan. He died on August 22, 2007. Mary was also preceded in death by a sister, Jeanie Rongos and brother, John Wawruszewski.
Surviving are two sons, John (Marie) Tashijan and Rob (Jennifer) Tashijan; three granddaughters, Alexandra (Tre) Wilkins, Andriana (fiance' Nathan Benge) Tashijan, and Annalysia Tashijan; a soon-to-be great-grandson, Maverick; two sisters, Teri Walda and Rosie (Bob) Hull, and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be conducted with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7 Wednesday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a limited number of guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
