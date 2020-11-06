Mary Veronica
(Vessely) Whybrew
Dec. 18, 1935 - Nov. 1, 2020
MICHIGAN CITY, IN -
Mary Veronica (Vessely) Whybrew, age 85, of Michigan City, IN, passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1935 in North Judson, IN to W. James Vessely and Genevieve (Dubas) Vessely, both of whom preceded her in death.
On October 27, 1956, she married Eugene in Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, North Judson, Indiana.
She is survived by her loving children: Peggy (Tom) Carlson of Beverly Shores, IN, Steve (Cheryl) Whybrew of Porter, IN, Philip Whybrew of LaPorte, IN, and Chris (John Carington) Whybrew of Michigan City, IN; her nine adoring grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and by her two siblings, Ceil and Tom.
She was also preceded in death by Eugene, her husband of 64 years; beloved daughter, Julie Whybrew; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy (Philip) Whybrew.
Mary enjoyed singing, taking care of kids, acting in the occasional plays at Footlight Players in Michigan City, and doing all of that while raising a family and working as a cashier at Jim's Supermarket in Michigan City.
The family is having a Memorial Service and fellowship for Eugene and Mary Whybrew, and Julie Whybrew, at St Joseph Young Men's Society, 2001 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN, with Mac McElhaney officiating from 1 to 1:30 pm on November 15, 2020, with fellowship from 1:30 to 4 pm central time.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com
