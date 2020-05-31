Aunt Mary would light up a room with her warmth, laugh and twinkle in her eye. Aunt Mary was elegant, classy and simply stunning. She loved her large family and it was a special treat when Aunt Mary and Uncle John visited South Bend. Even more special was spending time with them at their home in Dover, MA. Aunt Mary exuded genuineness, kindness and love. She was the best! To a woman I dearly loved, Aunt Mary will be in my heart forever. Rest In Peace, beautiful Mary.



Karen Hickey