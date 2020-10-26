Mary Weinland
Hildebrand Jones
March 5, 1918 - Oct. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - On October 23, 2020 Mary Weinland Hildebrand Jones passed away at the age of 102. For the past two years she was a resident of the Holy Cross nursing home facility in South Bend, Indiana.
Mary was born on March 5, 1918 in Dunkirk, Indiana. She was the youngest of five children of Mirtia and Hugh Weinland. Her father left the family when she was one year old and shortly after that the family moved to Poneto, Indiana. Through hard work and a close-knit family, her single mother was able to raise her two boys and three girls. Mary's mother subsequently lived to be 104 and her oldest sister lived to be 100.
When Mary was 11 years old the family moved to Mishawaka, Indiana where she graduated in 1936 from Mishawaka High School. After graduation she attended technical school to become an accounting secretary and got her first job at Ball-Band (Mishawaka Rubber Company, Inc./Uniroyal). When World War II started she enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve (SPARS). After that, the majority of her work life was spent at two iconic Michiana manufacturing companies - the South Bend Lathe Works and the Wheelabrator Corporation.
Mary married Robert Hildebrand in 1946 and they had three children, Mark Hildebrand (Teresa), Beth Hildebrand, and Becky Hildebrand Mahl Brown (Russell), all of whom survive her. Robert passed away in 1970 and in 1972 she married George Jones who had two children, Virginia Jones Kelleher (David) and Shirley Jones, both of whom also survive her. George passed away in 2004. Mary has three surviving grandchildren, Brooke, Lindsey, and Kait; and three surviving great-grandchildren, Everly, Jacob, and Vivien.
After retirement Mary enjoyed spending several years making numerous trips seeing the United States in an Airstream trailer. She and her husband George acquired a 40-acre hunting camp in the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and enjoyed many extended visits there. One of Mary's biggest passions in life was reading. She was a strong patron of the South Bend Public Library and up until several years ago would visit the library for new books every week. Mary was also a devoted life member of the East United Methodist Church in Mishawaka.
Mary dedicated her life to building a warm and nurturing environment for all of her children and family members. Everyone who has ever met Mary will testify that she was one of the most caring and delightful people you would every want to meet and she had the unique ability to find great joy in the simpler things in life. She was able to deal with many trials and tribulations during her extended life with a strength and grace that was a motivation to many. She was a living example of the “Greatest Generation” and she will always remain in our hearts as an inspiration for how to best live our lives.
Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel will be arranging a private burial service for immediate family only at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the East United Methodist Church, 1621 East 3rd St., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.