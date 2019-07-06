Maryalice Hupp



Feb. 21, 1923 - July 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Maryalice Margaret (Swain) Hupp, age 96, of South Bend, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:15 am. She was born on February 21, 1923 in South Bend to the late Hilton Paul and Mary Hortense Swain. On July 13, 1957 she married William G. Hupp. Maryalice graduated from St. Joseph Academy and she was a devout Catholic. She formerly attended St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend and St. Bavo's Catholic Church in Mishawaka. She worked as a secretary at the hospital, and L.S. Ayres and Hudson's Department Stores. She was known to many as the Avon Lady. Her favorite pastime was playing euchre or BINGO with family and friends or simply writing to her pen pals. Maryalice is survived by her children, Debbie (Tim) Mathis of Decatur, MI, Larry (Gale) Hupp of Mishawaka, and Tom (Jennifer) Hupp of South Bend; and her grandchildren, Chris Hawkins, Tom Mathis, Lana Cleary, Amy Hupp, Brianne Jones, Meghan Hupp, and Faith Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Linda K. Johnson; and her brothers, Paul Swain and Hilton Swain. Friends may visit from 4pm-7pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 S. Kemble Ave., South Bend, IN 46613 where the Rosary will be recited at 4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613 with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Maryalice to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be made online at www.zahoran.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 6, 2019