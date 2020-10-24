Maryalice Parmley
May 19, 1931 - Oct. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sadness and much love that the family of Maryalice M. Parmley, 89, announce her passing on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. She was born May 19, 1931 to the late Russell and Viola Frantom in South Bend, IN and was a lifetime resident of the area.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, nanny and friend. She is survived by her brother, John (Dorothy) Frantom of New Carlisle, IN, two sons, Louis (Deb) Maike of Savannah, IL and David (Sherrie) Maike of Colorado Springs, CO, and her daughter, Charmaine (Rene) Paturalski of Edwardsburg. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Dapaza, brother, Russell James, sister, Catherine, sister, Dorothy, sister, Viola, son, Robert Jr., and daughter, Elizabeth. Maryalice loved Jesus above all, and it reflected in the way she loved all of those around her, earning herself the name “Angel Grandma” by many who call her grandma. She was married to Robert Maike and together they had five beloved children. She had 11 grandchildren: Michelle, Robert III, Matthew, Michael, Amber, Amanda, Ashleigh, Abby, Tracy, Jason, and Ryan. She had 12 great-grandchildren: Kyle, Kayle, Nicole, Alyssa, Easton, Silvia, Matteo, Oliver, Brianna, Matthew, Journey, and Michelle.
She lived life to the fullest enjoying time with her family, bowling, playing cards, BINGO, going walking, attending Bible studies, shopping, and watching movies. She could often be found sipping coffee or driving around Michiana visiting family, shopping, or leaving surprises on her grandchildren's front doorstep.
Maryalice was a proud member of the Moms of the Marines Support, and South Side Baptist Church, in South Bend, IN. She was a recent resident of Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend. Her family extends their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care she received by the wonderful staff at Healthwin.
Visitation is at 10:00 am and Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at palmerfuneralhomes.com
.