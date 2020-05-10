Maryann Josephine Prusinski
Dec. 14, 1934 - May 7, 2020
CARMEL, IN - Maryann Josephine Prusinski, 85, passed peacefully to the Lord surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Maryann was born December 14, 1934 in Chicago to the late Constantine and Mary (Kaciczak) Rogozinski. On November 22, 1956 in St. Bruno's Catholic Church in Chicago, IL, Maryann married her loving husband, Edward Prusinski. He preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Edward Rogozinski, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Rogozinski and Theresa Sopata; brother-in-law, Chester Sopata; granddaughter, Rachel DeRyckere; and great-grandson, Ryan DeRyckere. Those left to cherish the memory of Maryann include her children, Edward, Jr. (Betty), Larry (Donna), Ron, Sr. (Pam), Debbie (Andy) DeRyckere, and Susan (Luke) Johns; grandchildren, Edward, III, Sarah (Robert), Michael, David, Ron Jr. (Kathryn), Kristin (Justyn), Eric (Rina), Matt (Colleen), Monica, Daniel, Gabby, Matt, Mark, Christian, and Brad (Colleen); great-grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, and Meredith; sister-in-law, Patricia Rogozinski; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Maryann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Busi. Last year, she moved to Carmel to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She spent many years babysitting her grandchildren and attending their activities. This had brought much joy and happiness! Busi enjoyed Polka Music and cooking Polish meals for her family. She made sure there was plenty of Oplatki on hand for her family Christmas gatherings. She was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. Busi will be missed by her family and all of her friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Monday, May 11, 2020 in St. Casimir Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family. (Due to current health risks, self-distancing and wearing masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church, 1308 W. Dunham St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.