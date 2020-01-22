|
|
Maryann Lowe
Neuman
Dec. 12, 1942 - Jan. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Maryann Lowe Neuman, 77, of New Carlisle, IN passed away on January 19, 2020. Maryann was born December 12, 1942 to the late Patrician Ann (Mowers) Lowe and James Robert Lowe, in South Bend, IN.
She graduated from New Carlisle High School in 1960 and later attended Bethel University, where she received a degree in Home Economics. Maryann was employed through Bendix, later renamed Honeywell, retiring after 32 years of faithful service. Maryann was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Maryann is survived by three children, Bryan John (Julie) Cooper of South Bend, IN, Jeffery Scott Cooper of New Carlisle, IN, and Andy Neuman of South Bend, IN; two brothers, David Ross (Kathryn) Love of Redwood Valley, CA and James Bruce (Diana) Lowe of Granger, IN; sister, Rebecca Sue Perry of South Bend, IN; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to her parents, Maryann was preceded in death by a son, Benjamine Lowe Neuman and two siblings, Janellen Lowe (Jeff) LeeVan and William Craig Lowe
Per Maryann's final wishes, no public services will be held. Cremation will take place through Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel in South Bend. A Celebration of Life may be planned at a later date. Maryann's family wishes to thank the many friends and family who have shared their condolences and support. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020