|
|
Maryann Widup
March 10, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN - Maryann Widup, 82, of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Center for Hospice, South Bend. She was born on March 10, 1937 in South Bend, to the late Alex and Stella (Michalski) Glon and was a lifelong area resident of New Carlisle. On February 10, 1966, she was married to Robert F. Widup, Sr., in Las Vegas, NV at the Wishing Well Chapel; he preceded her in death on September 30, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Glon. Maryann is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Christopher) Galvas, Christine (Rick) Creswell, and Tamara (Jeffery) Wiggins; and three sons, Robert (Susan) Widup, Jr., Michael (Linda) Swift, and Timothy Swift. She loved her 17 grandchildren: Jennifer (John Baccaro) Sarsfield, Angela (Robert) Sears, Katie Widup, Rebecca Johnson, Tori Creswell, Justin Creswell, Kevin Galvas, Jacob (Lindsay) Swift, Megan (Ben) Brooks, Nicholas Swift, Lucas Swift, Seth (Kiri) Wiggins, Keenan Wiggins, Travis Wiggins, Troy Swift, Emily (Chris) Swift-Rider, and Hannah Swift. She also enjoyed her 17 great-grandchildren: Chelsea, Josh, Hailey, Jayden, Morgan, Brady, Avery, Joseph, Elizabeth, Camden, Tyson, Emma, Nolan, Charlotte, Annabelle, Alexander, and Robert; and her 3 great-great-grandchildren, Aria, Kyle, and Madalyn. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Polak. Mrs. Widup retired in 2000 from Raco, after 30 years of service as a machinist. She loved being with family and they were the most important to her. Her hobbies included gardening, watching the Hallmark channel, and baking and cooking for her family. She was an avid reader. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020