Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Silverbrook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryLou Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryLou Miller


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryLou Miller Obituary
MaryLou Miller

March 13, 1930 - Nov. 17, 2019

NILES, MI - MaryLou Miller, 89, of Niles, passed at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 13, 1930 in Niles to the late Vernon Lee and Adeline M. (Burnham) Brown.

MaryLou was a Niles High School graduate, class of 1948. On December 31, 1948 she married Herbert L. Miller at a ceremony in Niles; together they raised five children.

MaryLou will be remembered for her nineteen years of dedicated service to then Pawating Hospital (now Lakeland Hospital) in Niles. Early on, Mary's life centered around her family and she looked forward to holidays and time spent together. MaryLou loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been a Girl Scout leader and was an avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; a son, Mark Miller; her granddaughter, Tammy Sue Miller; and her brothers, Richard and David Brown.

MaryLou is survived by her children, Daryl (Laura) Miller, Teri (Gary) Cooper, Steven (Donna) Miller, and Scott (Laura) Miller, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, along with a host of family and friends.

A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles on Thursday, November 21 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. with a committal at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to Caring Circle (Hospice at Home), 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Memories of MaryLou may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryLou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -