MaryLou Miller
March 13, 1930 - Nov. 17, 2019
NILES, MI - MaryLou Miller, 89, of Niles, passed at home on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 13, 1930 in Niles to the late Vernon Lee and Adeline M. (Burnham) Brown.
MaryLou was a Niles High School graduate, class of 1948. On December 31, 1948 she married Herbert L. Miller at a ceremony in Niles; together they raised five children.
MaryLou will be remembered for her nineteen years of dedicated service to then Pawating Hospital (now Lakeland Hospital) in Niles. Early on, Mary's life centered around her family and she looked forward to holidays and time spent together. MaryLou loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been a Girl Scout leader and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; a son, Mark Miller; her granddaughter, Tammy Sue Miller; and her brothers, Richard and David Brown.
MaryLou is survived by her children, Daryl (Laura) Miller, Teri (Gary) Cooper, Steven (Donna) Miller, and Scott (Laura) Miller, nine grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, along with a host of family and friends.
A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles on Thursday, November 21 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. with a committal at Silverbrook Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to Caring Circle (Hospice at Home), 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
