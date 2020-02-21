|
|
Mason T. Kendall
Dec. 01, 1997 - Feb. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mason T. Kendall, 22, of South Bend, passed away on Monday, February 17th, at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Il from Autoimmune Encephalitis, with his loving family by his side.
Mason was born in South Bend on December 1, 1997 to Brian J. and Dawn M. (Wolford) Kendall. He is survived by his loving parents, brothers, Chase R. and Aidan C. Kendall, both of Indianapolis, his fur brother, Tate and maternal grandparents, Janice Rauch of South Bend, James and Beri Wolford of Lansing, MI and paternal grandmother, Judy Kendall of South Bend. Mason was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George E. Kendall on October 27, 2015.
Mason was a graduate of Riley High School, where he was active in all sports, but especially baseball for four years, cross country for four years (going to State his Junior year), a huge Chicago Cub fan, Indianapolis Colt fan and Notre Dame fan for all sports. Mason was a very loving son and had numerous friends from high school, University of Indianapolis, and a person that would help anyone strive to be best they could be. He was a student at the University of Indianapolis, a senior, studying Sports Management.
PLEASE, in lieu of flowers, make all memorial contributions to the family, to defray medical expenses. They can be sent to Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22nd, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Century Center, located at 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive South, South Bend, IN The funeral service will take place at Century Center, Sunday, February 23rd, at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Francois Bayingana, officiating. Cremation will take place after the service.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” and Cremation Services handled arrangement and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Masons family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020