Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew Gichohi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew Gichohi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathew Gichohi Obituary
Mathew Gichohi

June 5, 1995 - Nov. 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mathew Wayne Gichohi, 24, of Mishawaka, Indiana departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born June 5, 1995 to Helen Gichohi.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Gichohi; along with other relatives and friends.

Services for Mathew will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Southgate Church, 3717 S. Michigan Street. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -