Mathew Gichohi
June 5, 1995 - Nov. 22, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mathew Wayne Gichohi, 24, of Mishawaka, Indiana departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born June 5, 1995 to Helen Gichohi.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Gichohi; along with other relatives and friends.
Services for Mathew will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Southgate Church, 3717 S. Michigan Street. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019