Matilda Jones
Oct. 25, 1936 - Sept. 19, 2020
NILES, MI - Matilda C. ‘Mutt' Jones, 83, of Niles, passed away with her family by her side.
Mutt was born in Niles on October 25, 1936 to the late William and Emma (Wesner) Schlutt.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elvin, Louis, Carl, Nelson, and Edward Schlutt; and her sisters, Shirley Rundborg and Doris Freehling.
On September 7, 1957 in Baroda, she married Walter ‘Dub' Jones, who survives.
Recently they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Mutt is survived by her husband, Walter and their children, Debra (Brian) Floor of Niles and Jeff (Jane) Jones of Lawton, MI; grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Jones, and Cody (Brittany) Floor and Devon Floor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mutt worked at Clark Equipment for 42 years and retired as a Payroll Supervisor.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Mutt enjoyed being active. She was involved in several bowling leagues for over 30 years as well as golf leagues and shuffleboard. She loved to dance, play euchre and mahjong. Mutt felt that it was important to give back to the community. She helped the Feed the Hungry Program with the Salvation Army.
Family traditions were also very important in Mutt's life. She loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Her family will miss her picking fresh lemons from her lemon tree and making lemon meringue pies from scratch.
In keeping with Mutt's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences, shared memories and messages to the family can be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com
.
Memorials in Mutt's name may be sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1819 Oak St., Niles, MI 49120 or to Hope Grows, https://www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/lakeland-health-foundations/events/hope-grows/donate-to-hope-grows
.