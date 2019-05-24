|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Matthew C. Freund
Nov. 19, 1973 -May 24, 2017
Matt,
It tore us apart to lose you,
Our lives forever changed.
But, God had another plan for you, to follow in His path.
He chose you for His Kingdom,
He knew you are one of the “Best”.
Sometimes your absence is a lot to bear,
We long to have you back.
But, we know Matt, the day will come,
And we will all be together again.
We often feel your presence, hear your voice, see your smile and sparkling blue eyes!
Our love for you is neverending, and you are so greatly missed!
Love you so much,
Mom
Your dad
Ryan & Family
Tim & Family
Amanda & Family
Grandma Betty
Uncles, aunts, cousins
True Friends
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2019