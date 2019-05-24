Home

Matthew C. Freund

Matthew C. Freund In Memoriam
Matthew C. Freund

Nov. 19, 1973 -May 24, 2017

Matt,

It tore us apart to lose you,

Our lives forever changed.

But, God had another plan for you, to follow in His path.

He chose you for His Kingdom,

He knew you are one of the “Best”.

Sometimes your absence is a lot to bear,

We long to have you back.

But, we know Matt, the day will come,

And we will all be together again.

We often feel your presence, hear your voice, see your smile and sparkling blue eyes!

Our love for you is neverending, and you are so greatly missed!

Love you so much,

Mom

Your dad

Ryan & Family

Tim & Family

Amanda & Family

Grandma Betty

Uncles, aunts, cousins

True Friends
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2019
