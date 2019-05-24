IN MEMORIAM



Matthew C. Freund



Nov. 19, 1973 -May 24, 2017



Matt,



It tore us apart to lose you,



Our lives forever changed.



But, God had another plan for you, to follow in His path.



He chose you for His Kingdom,



He knew you are one of the “Best”.



Sometimes your absence is a lot to bear,



We long to have you back.



But, we know Matt, the day will come,



And we will all be together again.



We often feel your presence, hear your voice, see your smile and sparkling blue eyes!



Our love for you is neverending, and you are so greatly missed!



Love you so much,



Mom



Your dad



Ryan & Family



Tim & Family



Amanda & Family



Grandma Betty



Uncles, aunts, cousins



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2019