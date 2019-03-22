Matthew “Mitch”



Henry Zultanski II



Jan. 6, 1948 - March 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew “Mitch” Henry Zultanski II, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.



Mitch was born on January 6, 1948, in South Bend, to the late Matthew “Hank” and Delena (Carr) Zultanski and was a life long resident of South Bend, IN



On May 4, 1968, at St. Matthew Catholic Cathedral in South Bend he married the former Linda McCarter. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2008.



Surviving are two sons, Dominic (Jen) Zultanski of Osceola and Mitchell “Mitch” (Tonya) Zultanski of South Bend; three grandchildren, Morgan Zultanski, Owen Zultanski, and Dalton Zultanski; great-grandchild, William Jackson; sisters, Barbara Werntz of South Bend, Sharon Ptacek of Kalamazoo, MI, Kathy Laxson of Canby, OR, and Mary (Tim) Potter of South Bend; and brothers, Butch Zultanski of South Bend and Tim (Kris) Zultanski of Granger. Mitch had many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as a long list of members in his extended family.



In 1966 Mitch graduated from South Bend Riley High School where he was a standout athlete playing football, baseball, basketball, and diving.



After high school, Mitch enlisted in the United States Army National Guard serving for 8 years, where he served as a Staff Sergeant assigned to Ranger Company D of the 151st Infantry. Mitch specialized as a Jungle Survival Trainer and Paratrooper completing 99 jumps, and waited until Tuesday to finally take his 100th.



Mitch also worked for AM General for 42 years, working as a General Supervisor in Quality Control until he retired in 2007. After retirement, Mitch held the executive position of Director of Hospitality at Mitch's Corner Sports Bar where he touched the lives of many.



Sports and leisure were always an important part of Mitch's life, finding fun and enjoyment in every turn. Whether it was during his 25 years playing softball with life long friends in the Mishawaka Fast Pitch League, coaching young athletes at St. Matthews and Mishawaka Catholics, spending evenings bowling and throwing darts with Linda, or shooting pool - Mitch always lived by the philosophy of trying to live every day to have a good time or make a good story - he successfully found many days filled with both.



Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew Catholic Cathedral, South Bend with Rev. Terry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger with Military Honors held by VFW Post #360.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East End Mishawaka Baseball-Softball Association, P.O. Box 141, Mishawaka, IN 46546.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019