Matthew John Beal
June 30, 1955 - March 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew John Beal, of Erwin, TN, formerly of South Bend and Niles, died on March 6, 2020. He was born June 30, 1955, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to Joan and Jack Beal. He is survived by his children, Caroline and Michael Beal; his former spouse and friend, Trish Dowling; and three sisters, Jennifer (James) Kupfer, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Metzger, and Mary Ann (Kevin) Searight. Matt was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
Matt graduated from Niles High School in 1973 and the University of Michigan in 1978. He began a career in journalism as sports editor for the Niles Daily Star in 1978, and won a first place sports writing award from the Michigan United Press International in 1984.
Matt went on to serve as a stellar editor for the Roanoke (VA) Times and World News, the Grand Rapids Press, the South Bend Tribune, the New Haven (CT) Register, and the Daily Southtown of suburban Chicago. He was also sports reporter for the Erie (PA) Times-News, covering the Buffalo Bills.
An affinity with sports was woven throughout Matt's world - from playing FOP baseball in Niles, to coaching his son's Babe Ruth teams, to his jobs bringing fans their news, and all the while rooting for his Cubbies and Wolverines. But Matt maintained a healthy attitude about sports and felt that society's esteem of athletes was too highly elevated - opinions he expressed in a Niles Daily Star column titled “Sports in Perspective.”
Matt loved newspapers. As an editor, he was proud to have a role in furthering the mission of a lofty profession. He was a champion for truth, with an unwavering honesty in both his professional and personal life.
Matt instilled his kind and generous spirit during an idyllic time as attentive father.
His children, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers remember his easy laugh.
In retirement, Matt chose to live in the Appalachian Region for its natural beauty, warm golf courses, and vibrant music scene. His passion for music was a source of great joy, and his lifelong journey to find the perfect song took him on many adventures.
A celebration of Matt's life, love and laughter will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1-4 p.m., at the Niles Elks Lodge, 1322 Canal St., Niles, MI 49120.
Donations in Matt's memory can be made to the St. Mary Parish food pantry, 322 Clay St., Niles, MI 49120.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020