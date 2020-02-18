|
Matthew John Evans
March 24, 1976 - Feb. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Matthew John Evans, 43, of Mishawaka, left this earth Feb. 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Burn Center, Fort Wayne, following a tragic accident.
Matt was born March 24, 1976 to John F. and Patricia Y. Evans. He was a lifelong Mishawaka resident.
On May 29, 2010, Matt married the love of his life, Megan LaBonte. He was eternally grateful for her love and patience. They enjoyed watching sports together.
Left to cherish his memory, Matt is survived by his wife, Megan; mother, Patricia, and stepfather, John; sister, Sally and her husband, Brad and their children, Shea, Trevor, Korey, and Kamrim; his nieces, Makenzie and Sydney and nephew, Mason; as well as extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Evans in 1979.
Matt fiercely loved his mom, and, according to his younger sister, knew he was her favorite. He looked forward to his weekly dates with his mom, which included trips to the farmers' market, going to movies, and buying used library books.
Matt adored his nieces and nephews and his friends' children. He particularly enjoyed watching his niece Shea play volleyball, and his nephew Trevor compete on the hockey rink.
With his unsurpassed sense of humor and supreme confidence in social settings (“The world began the day I was born”), Matt possessed a larger-than-life personality that earned him enough friends to populate a mid-sized country. His deep-seated loyalty allowed him to maintain those friendships, many dating from childhood. If Matt loved you, he would move heaven and earth to help you. His last act of organ donation demonstrated his truly generous soul.
Ever the free-thinker, Matt had an opinion about almost every person and every issue, and he never held back from voicing those more-often-than-not humorous opinions, even in newsprint. One of Matt's letters to the editor yielded a response from a reader characterizing Matt's essay as “churlish” which delighted him to no end. You never had to wonder what Matt was thinking.
Matt had a soft spot for the vulnerable, especially animals, children, and the elderly. Matt appreciated conversing with senior citizens and listening to their stories.
While working toward his physical therapy assistant degree, Matt carried index cards in order to study wherever he went. That diligence and resourcefulness paid off when he passed his state boards and earned his license.
Surrounded by fans of area and regional teams, Matt reveled in his devotion to the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt watched the Blue Jays in person several times throughout the years and was bullish on Toronto's current crop of second-generation positional talent, but lamented the condition of the club's pitching staff.
In keeping with his outside-the-area sports rooting interests, Matt was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes.
Matt owned just about every baseball card known to mankind as an adolescent. In the days before the Internet, and with the latest issue of Beckett Sports Card Monthly in hand, Matt utilized his keen business sense to amass a collection that included rare and obscure cards. Always ready to trade cards with fellow collectors, Matt eventually brought that swapping spirit into his fantasy sports leagues, where his competitors knew to expect trade offers throughout the season.
Ever the practical joker, Matt was known for going to his friends' houses, eating their leftovers, and returning the empty containers to the refrigerator. As a kid, he loved any food his grandma prepared, his friend's mom's mashed potatoes, and his aunt's chocolate-chip oatmeal cookies.
A 1994 graduate of Mishawaka High School, Matt famously spent his high-school years throwing great poker parties with Wapatui.
Matt maintained his life-of-the-party persona throughout his too-short life.
