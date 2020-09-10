Matthew M. O'Donnell
June 1, 1935 - Sept. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Former South Bend resident Matthew Marion O'Donnell, 85, of Carlisle, IN passed away on Saturday, September 5. Mr. O'Donnell was born June 1, 1935 in Hebron, IN to the late Wilma M. (Freel) and Robert L. O'Donnell and had lived in the South Bend area since 1987. On August 24, 1957 he married Norma Jean Armentrout, who preceded him in death in 2006. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Kathy Boyles and Norma Lynn Blake; a son, Michael R. O'Donnell; a grandson; sisters, Opal Mahoney, Mary Ann Sebens, and Sarah Ann O'Donnell; and two brothers, Roosevelt O'Donnell and Louis Van Dusen. He is survived by a daughter, Lou Ann Northam of South Bend; a son, Matthew M. O'Donnell (Caroline Cornwall); seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ladema McCarty of Mishawaka.
Matthew was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed as a truck driver for the Bendix Corporation and Goodwill along with several other companies.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. TODAY, September 10 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William St. Committal services and burial with Military Honors provided by VFW Post #360 will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.