Matthew R. Nixon



April 14, 1988 - March 11, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Matthew R. Nixon, 30, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away in his home on Monday, March 11, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



He was born on April 14, 1988, in Philadelphia, PA, to his surviving parents, Richard and Miriam Nixon. He left behind his wife, Katie Nixon (Horvath), whom he married on July 13, 2012. Survivors include his siblings, Grace Nixon, Christiana Nixon, and Elijah Nixon; and his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Martha Privitera. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Betty Nixon.



Matthew graduated from New Prairie High School in 2006.



His generous, compassionate heart and joy will not be forgotten by those who knew him.



“We know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:6-8)



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center at Loyola University Medical Hospital in Maywood, IL.



Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements.



Visitation and funeral arrangements are available on Kaniewski Funeral Homes' website, https://www.kaniewski.com.