Matthew Richard Reeder


Matthew Richard Reeder

Nov. 20, 1971 - Feb. 22, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew R. Reeder, 47, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the St. Joseph Medical Regional Center in Mishawaka. Matt was born on November 20, 1971 in Fulton County, IN, to the late Michael B. and Judy Gay (Meredith) Reeder. Matt is survived by his two sisters, Paula Rogers of Bristol, IN and Michelle Blankenship of South Bend, IN; and his brother, Michael Reeder of South Bend. Matt was an uncle to 4 nieces, Gwendolyn Reeder of South Bend, Michaela Reeder of Granger, Donovan Blankenship and Desiree Blankenship both from Mishawaka; and 3 nephews, Logan Deaton-Reeder and Brady Bronstetter both from Mishawaka, and Codi Reeder of Elkhart. Great Uncle Matt truly loved his great-nieces and nephews. Matt enjoyed fishing and was a member of a fishing club. He also found joy in remote-controlled cars. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bubb Funeral Chapel assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
