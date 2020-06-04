Matthew Ross
1948 - 2020
Matthew Ross

March 1, 1948 - May 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew Ross passed away Friday, May 29 at age 72.

There will be no services at this time. The family will announce memorial service details at a future date.

Visit Cobb Funeral Home's website for full obituary.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cobb Funeral Home
3525 S. Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
574-291-6500
