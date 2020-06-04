Matthew Ross
March 1, 1948 - May 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew Ross passed away Friday, May 29 at age 72.
There will be no services at this time. The family will announce memorial service details at a future date.
Visit Cobb Funeral Home's website for full obituary.
March 1, 1948 - May 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Matthew Ross passed away Friday, May 29 at age 72.
There will be no services at this time. The family will announce memorial service details at a future date.
Visit Cobb Funeral Home's website for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.