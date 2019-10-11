|
|
Maureen Harris
August 30, 1941 - Oct. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Maureen Courtney (Mahoney) Harris, 78, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home.
Maureen was born on August 30, 1941 in South Bend. She has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating in 1959 from James Whitcomb Riley High School. Maureen worked in administration at Elkhart General Hospital for 18 years, retiring in 2006. Prior to that, she was a homemaker, secretary, waitress, and worker/volunteer for many other organizations. Her hobbies included crocheting and sewing, and she loved music from every era and genre. She was a singer, dancer, and actress in high school and early adulthood. She was active in her children's sporting, musical events, and other educational and recreational activities.
Maureen is survived by her daughters, Susan L. Henry and Patricia T.L. Henry, both of South Bend, IN; sons, Dennis L. (Cheryl) Henry of Greenwood, IN, Timothy N.L. (Michaele) Henry of Marcellus, MI, and Travis J. (Holli) Henry of Decatur, MI, 21 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Kathleen D. Mahoney of Mishawaka, IN; and her brother, Robert J. Mahoney Jr. of Sturgis, MI; along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her most precious gifts were her family.
Maureen was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Mahoney Sr.; mother, Phillis I. Mahoney; sister, Melanie Barth; brother, Kevin Mahoney; and great-granddaughter, Courtney Henry.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where family and friends may begin gathering at 10:30 AM. You will be invited to share your favorite memory of Maureen's life at the service. All will be welcome shortly after to a luncheon at McKinley Tap, 2930 McKinley Avenue.
Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Joseph Foundation, 707 E. Cedar St., Ste 100, South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019