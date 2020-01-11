|
Maurice A. Cogdell Jr.
Dec. 29, 1968 - Jan. 6, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Maurice Cogdell, 51, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in his home. Maurice was born December 29, 1968 to Maurice A. and Linda Cogdell, Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Sr. and his grandparents, Adrian & Kathryn Cogdell, and Aaron & Dolly Mae Smith.
Left to cherish the memory of Maurice include his loving mother (now known as) Asantewaa “Linda Smith” (Douglas) Asare; siblings, Tony Cogdell, Wendy (Kevin) Railing, Jimmy (Shelia) Donaldson, Jr., Paula (Arthur) Thompson, and Paul Boyd, III; stepfather, Garland Smith; best friend/cousin, Michael Cogdell, and a host of other family and friends.
Maurice was a faithful Jehovah's Witness; religion was very important to him. He was a proud graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington. He loved being a salesman and working in the business industry. In his younger years, Maurice was a body builder; he enjoyed working out and martial arts, almost achieving his black belt. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Maurice was a very outgoing, friendly, and personable individual. He was a kind, loving and independent man.
Visitation will be 12:00PM to 1:00PM, Saturday, January 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00PM. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020