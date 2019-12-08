|
Maurice P. Doran Jr.
Dec. 11, 1941 - Dec. 4, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Maurice P. Doran Jr., 77, of Granger, IN, formerly of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 11, 1941 to Maurice and Maria Doran. Maurice served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist. He worked for Lincoln Financial as an International Reinsurance Director of Market Development, retiring in 2000. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and a member of Christ the King Parish in South Bend. Maurice married Ingrid Seigies on November 6, 1964 in Germany. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, and IU basketball.
Surviving are his daughters, Monica (Bill) Bowman of Wildwood, MO and Patricia (Robert) Piechocki of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Will, Andrew, and Benjamin; sister, Mary Jo (Ivan) Doran Suner; and brother, Robert (Rita) Doran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid; and brothers, Michael and Thomas Doran.
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home (8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804) with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019