|
|
Maurice Stoffelen
Feb. 28, 1941 - Sept. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Maurice Cesar Stoffelen, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 20, 2019. Maurice was born February 28, 1941 to the late Maurice & Irma (Dumoulin) Stoffelen. Maurice married the love of his life Carolyn (Wegenka) Stoffelen upon his return home from Vietnam on August 1,1964; she survives along with their children, Susan (Stephen) Wolf, & Kevin (Linda) Stoffelen; grandchildren, Ryan Macauley, Brittany Wolf, Tyler Wolf, Elyse Macauley, Taylor Macauley, and Collin Macauley; 8 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Janice (Robert) Joachim & Jeanette (Larry) Hauguel; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Fondly known as “Corky” by those close to him, he proudly served his country in the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2002 from the South Bend Fire Department after 32 years of service. During his time there, he was proud of his cooking and was known to pull pranks on his brothers at the station. Maurice loved to hunt, fish, and golf. He was generous beyond compare and would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved by all who knew him and he loved “his village.” Above all else Maurice loved his family. “No monkey-shine, keep your nose clean.” Visitation for Maurice will be 3:00 pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. and again on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Camp Ray-Bird, 25765 Edison Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46628. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019