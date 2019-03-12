Mavis Rose



Sept. 16, 1936 - March 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Mavis Helen Rose, 82, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Mavis was born September 16, 1936 in Waterloo, Alabama, a daughter of the late J.C. and Ruth (Gross) Clardy. Mavis moved to the Michiana area as a teenager, living in South Bend and eventually settling in Mishawaka.



Mavis retired from St. Francis Convent in Mishawaka after 17 years of employment and prior to that was employed at School City of Mishawaka. She was a member of Michiana Christian Community and formerly was an active member in area Churches of the Nazarene. Mavis was very involved with Nazarene World Missions and received a Distinguished Service Award. She traveled on many Work and Witness trips to Sun Valley Indian School in Arizona. In her younger days she was involved with Campfire Girls as well as Twin Branch School PTA. Mavis had a servant's heart and enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed cooking and baking with her girls, sewing, making crafts of all kinds, gardening and canning, and yodeling.



Mavis married Glen R. Rose on October 3, 1964 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jose Sanchez; three brothers, Joseph, James, and Bill Clardy; and a sister, Lilly Herron.



Mavis is survived by her five children, Mary (Gary) Hurst, Rebecca (Terry) Parker, Jeannie (Dennis) Severns, Sheila Rose, and Regina Rose-Sanchez; eight grandchildren, Danell (Bradley) Geans, Matthew (Dawn) Hurst, Jonathan (Yvonne) Parker, Patricia Parker, Mitzy (Justin) Joachim, Brooklyn (Anthony) Jackson, Brandon (Heather) Holcomb, and Bryant (Dayna) Severns; nineteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ottie Guthrie.



Services will be held at 2 pm Thursday in Greater Faith Fellowship, 59132 Elm Road, Mishawaka, with Rev. Terry Parker leading the service. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and from 1-2 pm Thursday in church.



Memorials are suggested to or Nazarene Missions International.



Memorials are suggested to or Nazarene Missions International.