Max B. Barrick Jr.
Feb. 12, 1944 - April 29, 2020
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Max B. Barrick Jr. passed away on April 29. He was 76 years old. Max is survived by his son, Scott (Narisra) Barrick of Chiang Mai, Thailand; his daughter, Melisa (Wesley) Barrick Baldwin of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his four beloved grandchildren, Jack, Ella, Poppy, and Maisie.
Max led a big life, which reflected his love of family, friends, travel, and golf. He graduated from Indiana University, where he met his future wife and mother of his children, Cheryl, who preceded him in death eleven years ago. He attended officer training school for the Army, where he finished first in his class, and was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Armory Division, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After his tour, he and Cheryl returned (now with a son) to settle in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he started work as a junior executive with Juhl Advertising agency. He would rise through the ranks to become its Executive Vice President by the time he was 30. After twenty years with the company, Max decided on a change in career and moved to Michigan City, where he lived and served in various executive and consulting positions.
Max played golf well, and often, winning multiple club championships. He enjoyed traveling to play some of the greatest golf courses in the world, and playing rounds with friends at Long Beach and Morris Park Country Clubs. One of his greatest pleasures in life was sharing his love of the sport with his son Scott. They played many happy rounds together.
Max was a dedicated father and grandfather. He took great pride in attending his children's various activities, and his grandchildren's dance recitals and concerts. His annual trip to Knoxville centered around his granddaughter Ella's performances with her Dance Ensemble's annual fundraising concerts. He also recently traveled to Thailand to visit Scott and Narisra, and revelled in their happiness and love for one another.
Max had a strong and charismatic presence, and made quick connections with all whom he met. His natural leadership abilities led to service as the head of Goodwill Industries in Mishawaka, Board President of Special Olympics Indiana, board member of the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, and President of Morris Park Country Club, among other positions.
Given the current pandemic, the memorial service celebrating Max's life will be delayed until such an event can be safely held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to donate in his name give to the American Lung Association, or the Tennessee Children's Dance Ensemble.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.