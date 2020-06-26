Max E. Hickerson
1930 - 2020
Max E. Hickerson

Jan. 27, 1930 - June 21, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Max Edward Hickerson, 90 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest June 21, 2020 at his home after an illness. He was born Jan. 27, 1930 in Niles, MI the son of David and Montana (Hull) Hickerson and has lived in the Niles and Edwardsburg area most of his life. He entered into the U.S. Navy in 1949 and served three years, part of the time on the U.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt ship.

Max was married in 1949 to Gladys Etsuka Nishiwaka and she preceded him in passing. Max married Phoebe (Harwood) Benson on Dec. 30, 1971 in Edwardsburg, and she survives with his children, Dale (Cathy) Hickerson of Niles, Dan J. (Mary Beth) Hickerson of Elkhart, and Dan's twin sister, Diana Hunt. Also surviving is step-son, Lowell Rodney Benson of Michigan. There are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many friends. Family who preceded Max in passing are his parents, a former wife, a son, Jack, a brother, Michael Freeman, sisters, Martha and Millie, stepdaughter, Anna Benson, and step-grandchild, Brockton.

Max worked on the railroad in his younger years as a fireman from the Niles Rail Yards. In his later years, he and his wife Phoebe owned their own Real Estate Office in Edwardsburg, selling property in Cass and Berrien Counties.

There will be a time for visitation TODAY, Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM (limited to 10 people at a time) at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. Cremation will follow the visitation, with a graveside Memorial Service on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the family gravesite in Edwardsburg Cemetery. The United States Navy Honor Guard will play TAPS and fold the American Flag, assisted by the Edwardsburg American Legion and the V.F.W. as the firing squad.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Edwardsburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
