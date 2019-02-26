Max Hostetler



ELKHART, IN - Max A. Hostetler went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1930 to Paul and Marcella (Ulery) Hostetler in Nappanee, Indiana. At the age of 2 he moved to Elkhart where he spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1948, after which he joined the Navy and served for 4 years on the USS Albany.



Max had a great love for the Lord, life, and especially family. He married Diane R. Hammond, the love of his life, on March 13, 1953 in Coldwater, MI. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2013. He counted every 25th of the month after she passed and up until his recent illness, was a daily visitor to Diane's final resting place. They shared 3 children together, Greg Hostetler of Lebanon, IN, Kurt (Elizabeth) Hostetler of Granger, and Kay (John) Doty of Mishawaka; 3 grandsons, Matthew Hostetler of Granger, Nicholas (Kimberly) Hostetler of Indianapolis, and Reed (Alex) Hostetler of Chicago; and one great-granddaughter, Taylor Hostetler of Granger. It would be impossible to count how many baseball games, golf matches, volleyball tournaments, and track meets he attended regardless of his health or the weather. He started off the sports family by coaching his sons in Hawthorne Little League in the 1960's. His family was his world and he always was there no matter what when they needed him. His commitment to their well-being and the sacrifices that he made to insure such were unwavering. We will cherish and forever remember the life-long lessons that he taught us, especially the love of God and family, doing things the right way, commitment, loyalty, sacrifice, hard work, and respect. We have truly been blessed by him and honored to call him Dad.



Max enjoyed golfing, boating and sunsets on Lake Michigan, IU Basketball, taking drives in the country, and playing catch with his boys. He always had a love for the water. Max and Diane were life-long members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elkhart. He loved to go to church early to hear the band practice and spend time with the Lord.



He worked for Bendix Aircraft before venturing into the manufactured home industry beginning at Richardson Homes in the 1960's and retiring from Hi Tech Housing in 1995.



Visitation will be held at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 3:00. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tom DeFries will officiate. Burial will be held at Rice Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545, who have made the transition easier; and St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.



