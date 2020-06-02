Maxene A. Cary
Sept. 6, 1918 - May 30, 2020
FORT WAYNE, IN - Maxene Ardell Cary passed away on May 30 at St. Anne Communities in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born September 6, 1918 in Mishawaka, IN where she lived her whole life. Maxene married James (JD)Cary on February 11, 1942 and they were together until his death in 2016.
She is survived by a son, Tim, daughter-in-law, Kathleen, three grandchildren, Celeste (Marcus), Jeffrey, and Michael (Kayla) along with seven great-grandchildren. She was employed at Wheelabrator for a number of years. She and JD volunteered serving Meals on Wheels for 25 years.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Myrtle Felten, and her sister, Joyce.
A private family service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Real Services/Meals on Wheels of St. Joe County at www.realservices.org or P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634.
Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is helping the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.