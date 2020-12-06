1/1
Maxine D. Wilson
1934 - 2020
Maxine D. Wilson

May 9, 1934 - Nov. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Maxine Delores Wilson, 86, of South Bend, died peacefully early Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.

Her life began May 9, 1934 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the third of 11 children and the oldest daughter of Booker Williams and Alta Ruffin.

“Nannie” as she was known to her family enjoyed crocheting, dabbling in ceramics, and “meddling” with her children. She was a God-fearing woman, strong in her faith and dedicated to her church. She was a member of New Bethel Tabernacle of South Bend, serving as Sunday school teacher and usher before her health failed.

Maxine will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Rick) Brown of Country Club Hills, Illinois; one son, Norman (Renee) Wilson, Jr. of McAdory, Alabama; two granddaughters, Tasha Evans of Tinley Park, Illinois and Sheryl (Keith) Mailey of Indianapolis, Indiana; one great-granddaughter, Laylah Cleveland; two sisters, Janet Ruffin and Alice Fay Wells; three brothers, Michael (Marcella) Ruffin, Paul (Marion) Ruffin, and Louis (Darlene) Ruffin; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Jones and Henry Douglas; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Annette Wilson; two sisters, Claudia Jones and Beverly Douglas Ruffin; and three brothers, Charles Wells, Theodore Wells, and Maurice Ruffin.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. In the interest of public health, the family will observe a private funeral and committal service.

Ms. Wilson will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
