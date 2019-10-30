Home

Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-2722
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Essling Funeral Home
1117 Indiana Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
Maxine Spenner


1930 - 2019
Maxine Spenner Obituary
Maxine Spenner

Nov. 26, 1930 - Oct. 27, 2019

LA PORTE, IN - Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. C.S.T. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. in the funeral home. Pastor Bob Denney will officiate. Burial will follow in Door Village Cemetery.

Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the The New Day Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, Indiana 46352-0013; or The Columbus Indiana Children's Choir, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
