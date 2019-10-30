|
|
Maxine Spenner
Nov. 26, 1930 - Oct. 27, 2019
LA PORTE, IN - Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. C.S.T. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. C.S.T. in the funeral home. Pastor Bob Denney will officiate. Burial will follow in Door Village Cemetery.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the The New Day Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, Indiana 46352-0013; or The Columbus Indiana Children's Choir, 4600 Sunset Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019