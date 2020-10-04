Megan N.



Wagley-Scott



Dec. 4, 1984 - Sept. 30, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Megan N. Wagley-Scott, 36, of Edwardsburg, MI, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 30, 2020. Megan was a devoted mother in all stages of her life. Through difficult health challenges, she remained a faithful parent, daughter, sister, and friend.



Megan was a vivacious child who grew into a charismatic, vibrant woman. She loved music, performing, cooking with her family, camping, and trips to the lake. She was a lifelong 4-H member and her greatest joy was watching her children follow in her footsteps showing horses. She showed kindness to all who knew her and her smile was contagious. Her goofy sense of humor was trademark and one couldn't help but laugh when she cracked one of her signature jokes.



Megan was a devoted caregiver for her family, especially her Gigi (Grandmother Mary Geans), to whom she provided constant companionship and comfort during her transition from this life. She was a faithful auntie and absolutely doted on her nieces and nephews. She had a vast extended family and deeply valued the bonds that she cultivated with her dear cousins. She had a deeply caring heart and lended support without hesitation to whomever needed it. Her generosity of spirit was so great, and so also is the void left by her absence.



Megan suffered from a traumatic brain injury three and a half years ago which changed her life in so many ways. Despite the physical and mental tribulations she endured, she remained steadfast in her dedication to her children and to her family. Her smile never faded. Megan was a beam of radiant positivity that gave light to all those privileged enough to know her.



Megan is survived by her two cherished daughters, Sophie Camille Curtis and Kaylee Anne Scott, her loving parents, Dave and Carri (Geans) Wagley, her sister, Kaitlyn Wagley (Scott Rehder), her brother, Ryan (Tiffany) Wagley; her beloved nieces and nephews, Mia Neill, Avery Neill, Emma Wagley, Owen Wagley, Onyx Rehder, and Nolden Rehder, as well as many close aunts, uncles, cousins, and a plethora of extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Mary (Carter) Geans, grandmother, Marilyn (Macht) Wagley, her uncle, Doug Wagley, and her aunt, Deborah (Geans) Hepler.



Visitation will be held at The First Pentecostal Church of Edwardsburg on Tuesday, October 6 from 4-7 PM. The Funeral is to take place on Wednesday, October 7 at 3 PM at the church, where all may gather for visitation one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Barbour. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to contribute to the Megan Scott Memorial Fund at any Lake City Bank for Sophia and Kaylee, who suffered the loss of their father Coley Scott last month. The family would like to invite anyone whose life she touched to bring a picture or written memory to share with the girls. Index cards will be available for this purpose during visitation. Social distancing and mask use is required during visitation and services.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





