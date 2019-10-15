Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Melbadeane M. Koz


1924 - 2019
Melbadeane M. Koz Obituary
Melbadeane M. Koz

May 11, 1924 - Oct. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Melbadeane M. Koz, 95, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in Coulterville, Illinois to Ellsworth and Maude Kelly both of whom preceded her in death along with her brother, Patrick Kelly. As Melbadeane Kelly, she married Donald Joseph Koz in South Bend. He died February 12, 2001. She was a Veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving honorably in World War II as a Corporal. She was a member of St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church in South Bend and School Men's Wives. She was a proud Irish-Catholic lady who loved her heritage, Notre Dame University, her faith, and her family and friends. She retired as a Retail Manager for Parklane Hosiery Corporation. She is survived by her five children: Kathi Begley of South Bend, Kerry Koz of Argos, Indiana, Donna (Gary) Birchler of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Deb (Robert) Fox of South Bend, and Marilyn Stacy of South Bend, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law survives, Lorraine Plefka of Mishawaka and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Melbadeane will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:00pm. Friends will be received from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00pm on Thursday. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019
