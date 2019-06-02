Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda "Mindy" Hansen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melinda "Mindy" Hansen Obituary
Melinda “Mindy”

Hansen

March 26, 1981 - May 26, 2019

NILES, MI - Melinda “Mindy” Kay Hansen, 38, of Niles, passed away at her home on Monday, May 26, 2019.

Mindy was born on March 26, 1981, to Gene and Debra (DeForest) Hansen in Niles. She was the eldest of two children growing up and in 1999 Mindy graduated from Niles High School. She worked as a Veterinarian Technician before her death.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Nick Hansen.

Mindy is survived by her two daughters, Kayla and Kira; parents, Gene and Deb; paternal grandfather, Gene A. Hansen; aunt, Karen Hansen with whom she resided; and many extended family members and close friends.

Mindy has been cremated and a graveside burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery this summer where she will be laid to rest on the family plot near her brother.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now