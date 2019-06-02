Melinda “Mindy”



NILES, MI - Melinda “Mindy” Kay Hansen, 38, of Niles, passed away at her home on Monday, May 26, 2019.



Mindy was born on March 26, 1981, to Gene and Debra (DeForest) Hansen in Niles. She was the eldest of two children growing up and in 1999 Mindy graduated from Niles High School. She worked as a Veterinarian Technician before her death.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Nick Hansen.



Mindy is survived by her two daughters, Kayla and Kira; parents, Gene and Deb; paternal grandfather, Gene A. Hansen; aunt, Karen Hansen with whom she resided; and many extended family members and close friends.



Mindy has been cremated and a graveside burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery this summer where she will be laid to rest on the family plot near her brother.



Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary