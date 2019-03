Melissa “Clover”



Huddlestun



Sept. 8, 1984 - Feb. 26, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Melissa D. "Clover Jameson" Huddlestun, 34, beloved sister and daughter, with the soul of an artist, was taken by the Goblin King, at her home in Mishawaka on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born in South Bend to Robert and Nancy (Lowery) Huddlestun. Clover is survived by her parents and her brother and sister, Donald and Tracy Huddlestun along with her grandparents, Don and Joanne Huddlestun and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving are her two beloved cats, Bella and Lilly. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time but a celebration of her life will take place at a later date this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to A.S.P.C.A. and The Pet Refuge. See you space cowboy. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.