Melissa M. Arnold

Melissa M. Arnold Obituary
Melissa M. Arnold

July 21, 1969 - Jan. 31, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Melissa Marie Arnold, age 50, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, January 31, 2020.

She was born July 21, 1969 in South Bend, Indiana, the third child of Frank and Susan Young. She married Ricky D. Arnold July 22, 1998 in Cassopolis. He survives.

Melissa's passions were her dogs and bird, and going shopping. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports.

Melissa will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, Ricky D. Arnold; one stepdaughter, Abbey (Jason) Jones of Union; one stepson, Eric Arnold of Tampa, Florida; multiple grandchildren; sisters, Karrie (Ricky) Bruens of Cassopolis, Julie Davis of Edwardsburg, and Christie Young of South Bend, Indiana, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Family and friends will gather at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
