Melodie Georgine Teague
Feb. 4, 1967 - Nov. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Melodie Georgine Teague was born on February 4, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois to Doris and Howard Teague. Her father, stepfather, Isaiah Sanders, Jr., brother, Ralph Johnson, and Isaiah Sanders III preceded her in death.
She accepted Christ at a very young age at Monumental Baptist Church. She graduated from Sol R. Crown Elementary School and she attended George W. Collins High School.
Melodie held different jobs in her lifetime. She worked as a store clerk in her Aunt Francis's resale store as a teenager. She worked as a skate guard at the skating rink. She worked as a line cook and cashier for McDonalds for several years.
Melodie married Charles Hampton and they have been married for 8 years.
Melodie loved life and loved to keep up mess and laugh about it later. She would be like Steve Urkel on TV and say, “Did I do that?” and laugh it off. She was always the life of the party. She loved to dance and act crazy all the time -- always smiling, trying to see what she could do next. She thought she was tough, but she had a kind heart. Melodie loved to party and drink her wine. She thought she was the best skater in the world and she taught all of her kids, nieces, and nephews how to skate.
Melodie loved her mom and she would call her every day just to keep her informed of whatever was going on in the family. It got to where her mom called it “South Bend Empire News”. She loved her children and grandchildren; she was there for them no matter what was going on. If they needed help with the kids, she was always there.
Melodie passed away on November 30, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Melodie leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Charles, her loving mother, Doris Sanders, her son, David (Clarika) Ingram of South Bend, IN, daughter, Natasha Ingram of South Bend, IN, son, Timothy Ware of South Bend, IN; eleven grandchildren: Makala, David III, Nabria, Bobby, Tristian, Ahmar, Syriah, Ja'Cory, Tayvon, Harmony, and Timiyah; her brother, Sheldon (Tina) Finley of Tacoma, WA, sister, Carla (Sam) Jackson of Chicago, Il, brother, Darroll Sr. (Barbara) Finley of Baltimore, MD, sister, Nicole of South Bend, IN, sister, Sheila Teague of Chicago, IL; brothers, Perzie Teague and William Marshall of Chicago, IL; brothers, Ted Teague, Timothy Teague, and Thomas Teague of Paris, TN, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and special friends she loved.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019