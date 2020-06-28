Melodie Holowko
Nov. 14, 1947 - June 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Melodie “Meg” “Cookie” Holowko, 72, died Sat., June 20, 2020. Visitation is June 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Funeral services at 3 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family c/o Hahn Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.