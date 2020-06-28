Melodie Holowko
1947 - 2020
Melodie Holowko

Nov. 14, 1947 - June 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Melodie “Meg” “Cookie” Holowko, 72, died Sat., June 20, 2020. Visitation is June 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Funeral services at 3 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family c/o Hahn Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
Hahn Funeral Home
JUN
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
