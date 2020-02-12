|
|
Melva C. Bliss
Oct. 23, 1932 - Feb. 6, 2020
NILES, MI - Melva C. Bliss celebrated 87 wonderful years of life. Born to Clinton B. and Kathryn M. (Weber) Hess in southern Wisconsin, Melva was quick-witted with a great sense of humor and liked helping others.
She started her career as a telephone operator and then worked as a waitress while raising four children.
Melva was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Lidiri; brothers, Melvin, Marvin, Lamar, and Glen Hess; and sister, Delores Douberteen.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Anne) McNitt of Ardmore OK, Christy (Gary) Richards of Harlingen, TX, and Raymond (Charlotte) McNitt of Niles, MI; and brother, Eugene Hess of South Bend, IN, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Melva will be dearly missed.
No services will be held for Melva. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020