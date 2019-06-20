Melvin “Mel” B.



WALKERTON, IN - Melvin "Mel" B. Humphrey III, age 66, passed away on June 18, 2019 at his home. He was born December 20, 1952 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Melvin B. and Ruby (Finehout) Humphrey Jr. Mel was inducted into the United States Army on January 20, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois and rose to the rank of Specialist Four. He served during the Vietnam War and was Honorably Discharged on January 13, 1975, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. On April 4, 1976 Mel married Lisa Molnar and with this happy union was blessed with 3 sons, Brett, Sean, and Patrick. He enjoyed working outside, spending time with family and grandkids, and had a passion for computers. Mel is survived by his wife, Lisa Humphrey of Walkerton, IN; 3 sons, Brett (Brittany) Humphrey of North Liberty, IN, Sean Humphrey of Walkerton, IN, and Patrick (Lisa) of Walkerton, IN; 16 grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Piechorowski of Columbus, IN, Nancy (Kevin) Andert of Lakeville, IN, and Anna (Eric) Corpe of Elkhart, IN; brother, Charles Humphrey of South Bend, IN; sisters-in-law, Denise Rockstad, of FL, Tina (Richard) Sellenberg of South Bend, IN, and Brenda Molnar of Buchanan, MI; and brothers-in-law, Stephen Molnar of NC and Jeffery (Lisa) Molnar of Mishawaka, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and James Humphrey. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday.